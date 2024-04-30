Sec. Austin: 'Possible' US Forces Are Fired on Near Gaza

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that it's "possible" that American troops will be fired at while establishing a floating pier off the coast of Gaza.

Roughly 1,000 American service members have begun working to establish a floating pier system in the Mediterranean Sea that will help deliver aid to civilians in Gaza.

Austin, during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, noted that it's "possible" that service members establishing a floating pier near Gaza could be fired upon by people on land or in Gaza.

The secretary said that "typically, all of the deployed service members carry service members carry guns and they have the ability to protect themselves if challenged."

He added that service members "have the right to return fire to protect themselves."

When questioned by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., about whether this action constitutes "boots on the ground" for American forces, Austin denied this.

"When Americans think boots on the ground, they think Americans in harm's way or engaged actively in conflict," Gaetz said. "You guys seem to be sort of saying that boots on a pier connected to the ground, connected to service members shooting into Gaza doesn't count as boots on the ground."

Austin responded, "It does not."