WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lloyd austin | pentagon | military | gaza | pier | mediterranean sea | aid

Sec. Austin: 'Possible' US Forces Are Fired on Near Gaza

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 04:50 PM EDT

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that it's "possible" that American troops will be fired at while establishing a floating pier off the coast of Gaza.

Roughly 1,000 American service members have begun working to establish a floating pier system in the Mediterranean Sea that will help deliver aid to civilians in Gaza.

Austin, during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, noted that it's "possible" that service members establishing a floating pier near Gaza could be fired upon by people on land or in Gaza.

The secretary said that "typically, all of the deployed service members carry service members carry guns and they have the ability to protect themselves if challenged."

He added that service members "have the right to return fire to protect themselves."

When questioned by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., about whether this action constitutes "boots on the ground" for American forces, Austin denied this.

"When Americans think boots on the ground, they think Americans in harm's way or engaged actively in conflict," Gaetz said. "You guys seem to be sort of saying that boots on a pier connected to the ground, connected to service members shooting into Gaza doesn't count as boots on the ground."

Austin responded, "It does not."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that it's "possible" that American troops will be fired at while establishing a floating pier off the coast of Gaza.
lloyd austin, pentagon, military, gaza, pier, mediterranean sea, aid
206
2024-50-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 04:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved