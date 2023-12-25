US Strikes Iran-Backed Forces in Iraq

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday night U.S. forces conducted strikes against Iranian-backed proxies in Iraq in response to attacks against U.S. troops stationed there.

Austin said in a news release President Joe Biden approved the "necessary and proportionate strikes" on three facilities used by Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq.

"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today," Austin said. "[They are] intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible."

Austin said the attack at Erbil Air Base led to three injured U.S. soldiers, including one who is in critical condition.

"Let me be clear – the president and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests," Austin said. "There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities."

The Pentagon announced Nov. 21 that U.S. forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since Oct. 17 by Iranian proxies in the Middle East, including 32 times in Iraq and 34 times in Syria. U.S. personnel have sustained approximately 62 injuries up to that time. Also, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have fired drones at missiles that U.S. ships in the Red Sea have intercepted.