Tags: lloyd austin | china | australia | international law

Austin Attacks China's 'Bullying Behavior' in Pacific

Thursday, 27 July 2023 09:03 PM EDT

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Washington would defend allies against "bullying behavior" from China in the Pacific.

"We've seen troubling [Chinese] coercion from the East China Sea to the South China Sea to right here in the Southwest Pacific, and will continue to support our allies and partners as they defend themselves from bullying behavior," Austin told reporters in Brisbane, where he is meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

The U.S. and Australia were both concerned about attempts from China to depart from international law, Austin added.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


