British PM Truss to Meet Biden Ahead of Queen's Funeral

Liz Truss, the United Kingdom's new prime minister, is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time this weekend, Politico reported on Friday.

Biden is just one of the world leaders Truss is expected to meet as numerous figures will descend on London in the coming week for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral following her sudden death on Sept. 8 at 96.

Truss was appointed to lead the Conservative Party on Sept. 5 after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation in the wake of several scandals within his cabinet. She became prime minister of the U.K. a day later.

Biden reportedly congratulated Truss at the time in an intimate phone call between the two leaders, reaffirming the "special relationship between our countries and expressed their readiness to further deepen those ties."

The two "discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, and securing sustainable and affordable energy resources," a White House statement revealed.

"They also discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol," it added.

The British prime minister will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday. Her Sunday meeting list includes Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

But arguably Truss' most important meetings on Sunday will be with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to discuss ongoing tensions in Northern Ireland following Brexit, and later, a discussion with King Charles III.

According to BBC, Truss is also slated to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City next week, where she is expected to meet with more global leaders. The talks this weekend will remain informal due to the 10-day mourning period.