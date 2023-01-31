Britain's Truss Eyes Comeback, Consults With US Conservatives

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned in October after just 49 days in office following a disastrous rollout of her tax-cut plan and appeared finished as a political force, has found new allies in American conservatives in her bid to make a comeback, Politico reported Tuesday.

During a visit to Washington, D.C., last month, Truss admitted that she made a mistake by not doing enough to build support for her ideas and had moved too quickly on an agenda that shocked the U.K. She had been determined to bring Britain out of economic stagnation.

Truss met with Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., chair of the Republican Study Committee, an influential body within the House that serves as an ideological anchor for the GOP and a clearinghouse for government-shrinking policies. Hern said that Truss wanted to create a similar caucus in Westminster to "house all of their ideas into a collective group, in order to hold the current prime minister accountable." Following her American visit, Truss and a handful of MPs formed such a group, called the Conservative Growth Group, according to Politico. The conservatives Truss met in Washington welcomed her like a friend who has fallen on hard times.