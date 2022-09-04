×
UK's Truss a 'Great Believer' in Bank of England Independence

(AP)

Sunday, 04 September 2022 05:49 AM EDT

Foreign minister Liz Truss is a "great believer" in the independence of the Bank of England and its responsibility to determine policy on inflation, she said on Sunday.

Truss, favorite to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday, had raised concerns in a leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson by promising to review the Bank of England's mandate.

"I'm a great believer in the independence of the Bank of England," she told the "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg" show on the BBC. "We need to allow the Bank of England to do that job," she said when asked whether it was the prime minister's job to tame rising inflation.

Newsfront
