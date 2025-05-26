WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: liz murrill | new orleans | jail | escape | fugitives

Three More New Orleans Jail Escapees Caught

By    |   Monday, 26 May 2025 09:30 PM EDT

Three more men who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month have been caught, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Monday, leaving two who remain at large.

First, Lenton Vanburen was picked up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Murrill announced. He faces charges related to the escape on top of original charges that included parole violation, possession of firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Murrill announced a short time later that Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald had been arrested in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tate was originally incarcerated on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon. Donald was originally jailed on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon, Murrill said. They, too, will face charges related to the escape.

The men were three of 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center early May 16 by breaching a wall behind a toilet and scaling a perimeter wall. They had the time to mock the lockup, writing "To (sic) easy lol" on the wall.

Two escapees remain on the run: Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves, according to 4WWL TV.

Groves was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder last year for his role in the 2018 Mardi Gras Day shootings of two men. He is also charged with battery of a correctional facility employee, court records show.

Three more people have been arrested for helping the inmates escape or harboring them afterward, bringing the total to 12, WDSU reported Monday. One of those just arrested was Lenika Vanburen, who was charged with violation of probation, according to the report. Her relation to Lenton Vanburen, if any, is unclear.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Three more men who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month have been caught, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Monday, leaving two who remain at large.
liz murrill, new orleans, jail, escape, fugitives
313
2025-30-26
Monday, 26 May 2025 09:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved