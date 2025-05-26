Three More New Orleans Jail Escapees Caught

Three more men who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month have been caught, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Monday, leaving two who remain at large.

First, Lenton Vanburen was picked up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Murrill announced. He faces charges related to the escape on top of original charges that included parole violation, possession of firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Murrill announced a short time later that Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald had been arrested in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tate was originally incarcerated on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon. Donald was originally jailed on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon, Murrill said. They, too, will face charges related to the escape.

The men were three of 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Justice Center early May 16 by breaching a wall behind a toilet and scaling a perimeter wall. They had the time to mock the lockup, writing "To (sic) easy lol" on the wall.

Two escapees remain on the run: Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves, according to 4WWL TV.

Groves was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder last year for his role in the 2018 Mardi Gras Day shootings of two men. He is also charged with battery of a correctional facility employee, court records show.

Three more people have been arrested for helping the inmates escape or harboring them afterward, bringing the total to 12, WDSU reported Monday. One of those just arrested was Lenika Vanburen, who was charged with violation of probation, according to the report. Her relation to Lenton Vanburen, if any, is unclear.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.