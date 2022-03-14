Liz Cheney Looks to Democrats for Help

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is under fire from conservatives in her district after turning to Democrats in the state to help in her reelection campaign for the state's only seat in the House, Politico reports.

Although Cheney's campaign has not publicly confirmed that they are working to win over Democrats and independents in the hopes that they will change their party registration and vote in the Republican primary on Aug. 16, Politico notes that "the math doesn't lie." Cheney has also preferred events organized by bipartisan groups like Issue One over town halls and other forums in the state's largely conservative counties.

Mary Martin, the GOP chair of Wyoming's Teton County who previously voted against censuring Cheney, now criticizes her, saying she hasn't come to the state to defend her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump despite being asked.

"She was absolutely invited to come and present what her facts were, to defend why you are doing this and instead she opted to call the Republicans radicals, which has made people upset within the party," Martin said, according to Politico.

Cheney has "been MIA since Jan. 6. And what we all truly believe is that the Wyoming seat is a stepping stone to running for president in 2024 and she needs to get Trump out of the way. And to raise money, she's using the anti-Trump commentary," Martin went on to claim.

Cheney declined to be interviewed by Politico for the story.