×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | Trump Impeachment | liz cheney | wyoming | democrats | midterms

Liz Cheney Looks to Democrats for Help

Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

By    |   Monday, 14 March 2022 03:44 PM

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is under fire from conservatives in her district after turning to Democrats in the state to help in her reelection campaign for the state's only seat in the House, Politico reports.

Although Cheney's campaign has not publicly confirmed that they are working to win over Democrats and independents in the hopes that they will change their party registration and vote in the Republican primary on Aug. 16, Politico notes that "the math doesn't lie." Cheney has also preferred events organized by bipartisan groups like Issue One over town halls and other forums in the state's largely conservative counties.

Mary Martin, the GOP chair of Wyoming's Teton County who previously voted against censuring Cheney, now criticizes her, saying she hasn't come to the state to defend her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump despite being asked.

"She was absolutely invited to come and present what her facts were, to defend why you are doing this and instead she opted to call the Republicans radicals, which has made people upset within the party," Martin said, according to Politico.

Cheney has "been MIA since Jan. 6. And what we all truly believe is that the Wyoming seat is a stepping stone to running for president in 2024 and she needs to get Trump out of the way. And to raise money, she's using the anti-Trump commentary," Martin went on to claim.

Cheney declined to be interviewed by Politico for the story.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is under fire from conservatives in her district after turning to Democrats in the state to help in her reelection campaign for the state's only seat in the House, Politico reports.
liz cheney, wyoming, democrats, midterms
243
2022-44-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved