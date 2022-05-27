Poll: Liz Cheney Losing to Trump-backed Hageman

A poll conducted by WPA Intelligence for Club for Growth PAC shows former President Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman leading incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney by 30 points in Wyoming’s Republican primary for its at-large House district.

The field of six candidates includes Cheney, Hageman, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Army veteran Denton Knapp, and residents Robyn Belinskey and Bryan Keller. Hageman leads the field with 56% of the vote among primary voters.

Only 26% said they would support the incumbent Cheney for her reelection. Bouchard is in third place at 12%, with another 6% undecided. The three other candidates were not included in the survey.

Results from the poll come as Trump prepares his "Save America" rally Saturday in Casper, Wyoming, to rally support for Hageman, according to the Oil City News.

The former president has a bone to pick with Cheney, who criticized his influence over the Republican Party, voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, and subsequently sat on the select committee regarding the event.

In response, Cheney was voted out of her role as House Republican Conference chair last summer. Her state party voted to no longer recognize her as a member of the Wyoming GOP.

The survey of 400 likely Republican primary voters was conducted by live telephone interviews between May 24 and 25. The sample was stratified by geography, age, gender, and vote history. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9% at a 95% confidence level.