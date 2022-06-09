Rep. Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 Work Making Wyoming Voters Look Elsewhere

Rep. Liz Cheney's work on the Jan. 6 committee is causing Republican voters at home in Wyoming to identify her more with Washington politics that target former President Donald Trump than anything concerning Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Values poll, commissioned by a super PAC backing Cheney's main GOP primary challenger Harriet Hageman, Cheney is trailing Hageman 28% to 56%.

The survey was conducted by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio and closely follows other polls in the state, Republican insiders told NBC News.

"I think the race is kind of getting baked-in here against Cheney," Republican consultant Bill Cubin told the news outlet. "It wouldn't be so much that she's participating in the Jan. 6 committee — and yes a lot of Republicans are uncomfortable with that — but there's this feeling she's not really representing Wyoming anymore."

In a memo obtained by NBC, Fabrizio wrote that Cheney is "getting creamed in the ballot" and Wyoming Republican primary voters "are clear that there is no room for her to get back into this race."

"A huge 71% majority say they will vote against her, including 66% who will definitely vote against Cheney no matter who she runs against," Fabrizio said. "With only 26% saying they will definitely or probably vote for Cheney, she has hit her ceiling on the ballot."

The race is one of the most important to Trump because Cheney became the most vocal House Republican calling for his impeachment over the events of Jan. 6. His political operation recruited attorney Hageman to run against her.

NBC reports that Cheney released her first major statewide ad buy last week that quietly referenced the difficulties she's facing by featuring testimonials from average Wyomingites promoting her candidacy and her home-state authenticity.

Released a day before the Jan. 6 committee's first public hearing on Thursday, the Wyoming Values poll was conducted last week to gauge the impact of the super PAC's three-week ad buy before Trump's rally for Hageman.

According to Fabrizio's polls of the race, which were taken six months apart, Hageman initially led by 8 points. Now she's 28 points ahead of Cheney, following the ad buy which featured Trump's endorsement and portrayed Cheney as a tool of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

Three other Republicans in the race are stuck in single digits, including one who recently ran an ad that attacked Cheney's vote to impeach Trump, according to NBC.

The poll included 400 likely Wyoming voters on June 1-2, and had a margin of error of +/- 4.9%.