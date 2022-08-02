Rep. Cheney Touts Kevin Costner's Endorsement

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is touting the endorsement of Hollywood star Kevin Costner.

Cheney tweeted a photo of a smiling man wearing sunglasses, a cowboy hat, blue jeans, and a white t-shirt that proclaims in dark lettering: "I'm For Liz Cheney." The man is identified as Costner by multiple news outlets.

Cheney tweeted: "Real mean put country over party."

The Washington Examiner noted Costner stars in the Paramount show "Yellowstone," named after the national park. Costner is one of Cheney's highest profile backers, the Examiner noted.

Cheney, a target of former President Donald Trump before of the upcoming midterm elections, trails Trump-backed Harriet Hageman by more than 20 points, according to a Casper Star-Tribune poll released July 15.

Fifty-two percent of likely primary voters in Wyoming said they would support Hageman, compared with 30% who said they would support Cheney.

Cheney, a member of the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, has taken a key role as one of just two Republicans on the committee and has faced backlash from her party.

The Examiner noted that Cheney was censured by her state's Republican Party for voting to impeach Trump after the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.