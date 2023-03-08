×
Liz Cheney Taunts GOP's Calls for New Jan. 6 Hearings

By    |   Wednesday, 08 March 2023 04:50 PM EST

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., isn't retreating from the House Republicans' calls for conducting their own investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Cheney — one of two Republicans on the original House select committee for Jan. 6, along with former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. — mockingly encouraged her former colleagues in the House to "bring it on."

Cheney tweeted out: "If @HouseGOP wants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it on. Let's replay every witness & all the evidence from last year. But this time, those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence."

During her time as panel vice chair, the Jan. 6 committee recommended criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump, advising the Department of Justice to charge Trump with inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the country, conspiracy to make a false statement, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

The events from Jan. 6, 2021, however, elicited a fresh stream of skepticism this week, after Fox News host Tucker Carlson produced a number of videos from that day, seemingly debunking the notions of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick dying from injuries suffered outside the Capitol, or the "QAnon Shaman," otherwise known as Jacob Chansley, allegedly wreaking havoc and leading others to riot inside the Capitol.

The footage of the Jan. 6 events, reportedly covering more than 40,000 hours of recorded videos from that day, was given to Carlson's team at Fox News by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Cheney began falling out of favor with GOP leadership two years ago, after she first condemned Trump in public, while supporting the impeachment cases being made against the former president.

Trump got a modicum of revenge last year, helping Republican candidate Harriet Hageman post a 40-point victory over Cheney in the GOP congressional primary.

After her primary defeat last year in Wyoming, Cheney hinted of competing against Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

