National Review Backs Cheney, Kinzinger; Opposes Trump

National Review editors again have come out swinging against former President Donald Trump.

This time, the magazine ran a lead editorial criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., calling the move "both morally repellent" and "political malpractice of the highest order."

Once the nation's leading conservative thought publication founded by the late William F. Buckley, Jr., National Review appears to be continuing its war on Trump and his supporters.

The editorial posted Saturday stands with Cheney and Kinzinger, who have sided with Democrats and joined the House Jan. 6 select committee, even though Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., broke tradition and stripped Republican leadership of the right to appoint the panel's minority members.

National Review did not criticize the House Democrats for not seeking accountability for the one in charge of Capitol security on Jan. 6 -- Pelosi.

"The action of the mob on Jan. 6 was an indefensible disgrace," the National Review editorial read, parroting Democrat talking points, adding it called for a "full accounting of January 6.

"It is deserving of both political accountability and criminal prosecution," the editorial continued. "Aspects of it are also fit subjects for a properly conducted congressional inquiry. It is wrong to minimize or excuse what happened that day."

While National Review has embraced progressive talking points on the Jan. 6 protests, it has not excoriated Democrats to the same degree for embracing months of violent George Floyd protests, nor has it called for Congressional hearings into the mayhem.

National Review long has been angered by Trump's rise in influence in GOP politics and famously published "Against Trump," a cover story describing him as a "philosophically unmoored political opportunist."

Last year, National Review's lead legal writer and Fox News contributor, Andrew McCarthy, even called for Trump's conviction after Democrats brought forth a politically motivated impeachment on legally dubious grounds.

The National Review also denounced the removal of Cheney from GOP leadership in the House, and finished with a warning that continuing to battle over Jan. 6 will lead to "bad headlines" and "attack ads."