Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Hires Lobbyist

LIV Golf has registered to lobby and hired a firm to advance its interests in Washington, D.C., according to a recent filing.

The new golf circuit, funded by Saudi Arabia, registered Aug. 1 with the Clerk of the House of Representatives and the Secretary of the Senate.

LIV has hired Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures [HHQV], the firm of former Rep. Benjamin Quayle, R-Ariz., to lobby on its behalf.

"HHQ Ventures is proud to advocate on LIV Golf's behalf and is aligned with its mission to modernize and grow the game of golf on a global basis," Hallaway said in a statement from the firm, Axios reported.

The filing said that HHQV's work will focus on "education and issues related to the game of professional golf in the United States and abroad," as well as "[p]rotecting the rights of professional golfers to play when and where they choose."

Quayle and Rashid Hallaway will work on the account. Quayle, son of former Vice President Dan Quayle, lost a primary campaign in 2012. Hallaway is a former legislative assistant to former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind.

The PGA Tour last quarter paid law firm DLA Piper $120,000 to lobby on "Saudi Golf League proposals," among other topics, according to a filing, Politico reported.

Politico had reported earlier this month that the public relations firm Edelman helped to launch LIV Golf but never registered with the Department of Justice under foreign lobbying rules.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau are among the former PGA Tour golfers who have joined LIV Golf, which has been greatly criticized for being backed by the Saudis.

The PGA Tour in June suspended all current and future players who have decided to join LIV Golf.

Mickelson and 10 other players earlier this month filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour, alleging that it broke antitrust law by refusing to let them participate on the tour if they also joined LIV Golf.

Former President Donald Trump last month called the PGA "very disloyal" in a post he wrote on Truth Social, saying that professional golfers who do not take advantage of the money offered by the new LIV Golf tour will lose out.

Greg Norman, the public face of LIV Golf, fired back at the PGA-linked critics of LIV Golf during the U.S. Open, saying, "The hypocrisy in all this, it's so loud. It's deafening."