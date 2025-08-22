WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: litigation | smartmatic | 2020 election

Newsmax Update on Litigation

Friday, 22 August 2025 11:28 AM EDT

In September 2024, Newsmax Media, Inc. resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement. This settlement followed several years of discovery between Smartmatic and Newsmax, including document production, deposition testimony, and expert discovery.

Newsmax again acknowledges that the Court found that "allegations regarding whether the [2020 U.S. presidential election] and its results were somehow altered or manipulated by Smartmatic are factually false/untrue." Newsmax reiterates its statement of December 2020 that made clear that it has no evidence that Smartmatic machines or software altered the votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Smartmatic is a U.S. company not owned by the Venezuelan government, or any foreign official or entity.

Newsmax further acknowledges that: (1) During the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Smartmatic only provided technology and services to Los Angeles County, and Smartmatic did not provide any technology or services outside of Los Angeles County in connection with the 2020 U.S. presidential election; (2) According to Los Angeles County, votes cast in Los Angeles County in the 2020 presidential election were counted by Los Angeles County using technology developed by a third party (and not Smartmatic), and those votes were not sent overseas to be counted; and (3) Statements regarding Smartmatic voting machines used in Los Angeles County altering the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election are factually false.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

