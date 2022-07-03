CDC Connects Listeria Outbreak to Ice Cream Maker in Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an announcement following a listeria outbreak connected to an ice cream maker in Florida.

"As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product," the CDC announced.

So far, the outbreak has resulted in one death and 22 hospitalizations across 10 states, according to Insider. Additionally, the CDC said five people who became ill were pregnant, with one reporting a miscarriage.

The health agency pinned Florida as a possible location of the outbreak after 20 people reported the state as their residence or traveled there before falling ill.