Epstein Survivor: We Are 'Creating Our Own List of Names'

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that victims are considering releasing a list of those tied to their abuse if the Department of Justice fails to disclose more documents.

Phillips made several press conference appearances in Washington as survivors advocate for Congress to pass bills that could offer additional protections for victims of sex trafficking, such as those who fell prey to the disgraced late financier Epstein.

"Several of us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names," Phillips said, adding, "We know the names. Many of us were abused by them."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in July when she said, 'I do not believe he died by suicide, no." Last week the DOJ released the transcripts of the interview with Maxwell along with dozens of other documents.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Texas, having been found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking conspiracy. The Department of Justice and the FBI announced in July there was never any "client list" of Epstein and confirmed he did die by suicide.

Phillips said the list would be compiled "by survivors and for survivors" and the public should "stay tuned for more details."

The complex issue of the Epstein files and their political relevance has roiled many in the MAGA base who feel they have been led to believe justice for the exploited girls would be coming with a second Trump presidency. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials have only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure. President Donald Trump has called the entire investigation a hoax and repeated the accusation on Wednesday saying it was "a Democrat hoax that never ends."

The multiple press conferences followed the House Oversight Committee's release of more than 33,000 Epstein-related documents subpoenaed from the DOJ. Congressional leaders had hoped the disclosure would ease public pressure for additional files, but the panel's top Democrat, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, said most of the material was already public. Meanwhile, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is gathering signatures to force a vote in Congress compelling the DOJ to release all known Epstein records.