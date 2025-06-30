WATCH TV LIVE

Murkowski, Collins Vote With Dems to Support Planned Parenthood

By    |   Monday, 30 June 2025 07:55 PM EDT

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine on Monday voted with Democrats to remove a provision from Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act that would exclude Planned Parenthood from participating in Medicaid at all, reports the Hill.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., introduced the amendment to remove the provision.

Republicans still blocked it, 41-49.

"It will take another step toward enacting Republicans' plan for a backdoor nationwide abortion ban. How does it do this? By defunding Planned Parenthood," Murray said.

"This is a long-sought goal of anti-choice extremists — no surprise, it is overwhelmingly unpopular with the American people," she added.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax.

