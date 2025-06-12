Murkowski: Video of Padilla Being Removed From Presser 'Shocking at Every Level'

Video of Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., being forcibly removed from Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference is "shocking at every level," says Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

"I've seen that one clip. It's horrible. It is — it is shocking at every level. It's not the America I know," she told reporters Thursday.

Padilla was detained by federal agents after interrupting Noem's DHS press conference in Los Angeles.

Republicans and the Trump administration blamed Padilla, saying he lunged at Noem and ignored officers' orders to back away.

Some Democrats, meanwhile, called on Noem to resign. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, referred to the response as "the stuff of dictatorship."

Noem said she spoke with Padilla after the news conference and said his attempt to intervene "wasn't appropriate."

Padilla told MSNBC he thought his removal from the news conference was "excessive" and an "overreaction."