Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64.

The news was confirmed by Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, who explained to Variety that her mother died Saturday of a stroke.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg said.

A friend, Laurie Jacobson, also reported her death on Facebook, writing that Loring "suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure." Jacobson further revealed that Loring had been on life support for three days before her family "made the difficult decision to remove it."

"She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams," wrote Jacobson. "Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa."

Loring was 6 years old when in 1964 she was cast in "The Addams Family" sitcom. She remained in the role until the show ended two years later, according to CNN. She later appeared as Wednesday Sr. in the 1977 film "Halloween with the New Addams Family."

Loring's portrayal of Wednesday inspired several actors who succeeded her in the role, including Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday in the 1991 hit movie "The Addams Family" and its sequel, "Addams Family Values," as well as Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role in Tim Burton’s Netflix comedy horror "Wednesday."

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in December, Ortega said Loring influenced her version of the pop-culture icon.

"I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does," Ortega said at the time, according to CNN.

Loring’s time on "The Addams Family" paved the way for her career, which included a recurring role in "As the World Turns" as well as appearances in Phyllis Diller’s sitcom "The Pruitts of Southampton" and films such as "The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.," "Fantasy Island," and "Barnaby Jones."

She is survived by her two daughters, Marianne and Vanessa.