Sen. Lindsey Graham to Newsmax: US 'Not Very Fair Place' for Justice Under Biden

The latest "double standard" on the handling of cases concerning classified documents is exposing the fact America is no longer a "fair place" when it comes to the administering the law under President Joe Biden, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on Newsmax.

"There's a double standard when it comes to how to deal with conservatives and liberals under this administration," Graham told Wednesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "It needs to stop."

Democrats have nearly a monopoly on the administering of justice, the media, and Big Tech, Graham told Van Susteren.

"The media is complicit; social media companies need to be regulated — you know, they're an extension of the Democratic Party in many ways," Graham said. "So, no, America is not a very fair place now when it comes to administration of the law."

Since Biden's Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to hunt for crimes on his political enemy, the only fair response to Biden's holding of classified documents is a special counsel into the sitting president, according to Graham.

"The attorney general of the United States should do the same thing for President Biden it did for President [Donald] Trump: appoint a special counsel — someone outside of politics, outside the Department of Justice hierarchy — to look at whether or not there was any wrongdoing here," Graham said.

"I have no idea if there was any wrongdoing, but I do know this: We can't live in a country where if you're a Republican president, they appoint a special counsel regarding how you handle classified documents. You're a Democratic vice president, now president? Nothing happens to you."

Graham called that "an unacceptable standard" of justice.

"So the easy answer to this problem is appoint a special counsel to look at what happened on Biden's watch," Graham concluded.

"Do I think Trump and Biden are intentionally doing anything? No, but I do want to find out what happened in both cases; and I think a special counsel's warranted to look at what Biden did."

