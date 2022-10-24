×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindseygraham | clarencethomas | georgia

Clarence Thomas Blocks Lindsey Graham Testimony

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 24 October 2022 01:48 PM EDT

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday issued a temporary order preventing Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., from being compelled to testify before a grand jury about allegations of election interference.

Thomas, who oversees emergency requests from Georgia according to NBC News, placed a hold on a requirement that Graham testify after he received a subpoena. Graham challenged the subpoena, but last week a lower court rejected his argument claiming that his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 presidential election, which prosecutors wish to question him about, is protected by the speech and debate clause in the U.S. Constitution. 

Graham went on to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the case, and Georgia officials have until Thursday to respond to his request. Thomas’ order will remain in place until further action is taken either by Thomas himself or by the Supreme Court.

An attorney for Graham and the Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond when asked for comment by CNBC.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday issued a temporary order preventing Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., from being compelled to testify before a grand jury about allegations of election interference. Thomas, who oversees emergency requests from Georgia according to...
lindseygraham, clarencethomas, georgia
170
2022-48-24
Monday, 24 October 2022 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved