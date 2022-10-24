Clarence Thomas Blocks Lindsey Graham Testimony

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday issued a temporary order preventing Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., from being compelled to testify before a grand jury about allegations of election interference.

Thomas, who oversees emergency requests from Georgia according to NBC News, placed a hold on a requirement that Graham testify after he received a subpoena. Graham challenged the subpoena, but last week a lower court rejected his argument claiming that his call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 presidential election, which prosecutors wish to question him about, is protected by the speech and debate clause in the U.S. Constitution.

Graham went on to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the case, and Georgia officials have until Thursday to respond to his request. Thomas’ order will remain in place until further action is taken either by Thomas himself or by the Supreme Court.

An attorney for Graham and the Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond when asked for comment by CNBC.