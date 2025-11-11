Federal Prosecutor Halligan Accused of Improprieties

The Washington-based Campaign for Accountability has asked bar associations in Florida and Virginia to investigate Lindsey Halligan, a former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump who now serves as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Hill reported that the complaints accuse her of misconduct, including bringing charges without probable cause and discussing an active case with a reporter.

Influence Watch wrote that the Campaign for Accountability "typically targets conservative government officials or organizations in its investigations."

In its letters to both bar associations, the liberal watchdog alleged that "absent President Trump's intervention, neither Mr. Comey nor Ms. James would have been indicted."

The filing alleged that Halligan violated her duty to avoid prosecuting cases unsupported by probable cause and misrepresented facts in the indictments.

Former FBI Director James Comey faces charges related to lying to Congress.

Halligan has said the case centers on whether Comey authorized another person to leak information.

Comey has asked a judge to dismiss the case.

The complaint alleges that Halligan gave grand jurors "misrepresentations material to establishing the elements of the charged offenses," which would violate professional conduct rules.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has also denied wrongdoing in a separate mortgage fraud case brought by Halligan's office.

James' legal team has asked for dismissal, arguing that she is being selectively and vindictively prosecuted.

The watchdog's filing further cites an exchange Halligan had with Lawfare Senior Editor Anna Bower.

It alleges that Halligan broke Justice Department rules by making extrajudicial statements about the James case.

The group wrote that her comments included remarks about witness credibility and the strength of the evidence, and that she attempted to influence Bower's coverage by calling it unfair.

"Her disclosures served no law enforcement purpose," the complaint said, arguing that the remarks risked prejudicing a potential jury and violated federal rules limiting public statements by Department of Justice personnel.