Bondi: Halligan's Term as US Attorney in Va. Is Ending

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday night that Lindsey Halligan's tenure as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia is ending after her 120-day interim term expired without Senate confirmation.

"Lindsey Halligan served with the utmost distinction and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law," Bondi said in a statement posted on X. "By prosecuting the most serious offenders, including violent criminal illegal aliens, murderers, and child abusers, Lindsey worked tirelessly to protect the more than six million residents of Eastern Virginia."

President Donald Trump appointed Halligan in September after her predecessor, Erik Siebert, resigned under pressure amid disputes over politically charged prosecutions.

The selection of Halligan, who previously worked as a private lawyer and served as a White House aide, was notable because she had no prior prosecutorial experience. The position oversees the prosecution of serious federal crimes and national security matters.

Halligan's path to Senate confirmation was effectively blocked by Virginia's Democrat senators, who withheld support for her nomination through the "blue slip" process.

Under Senate Judiciary Committee rules, positive blue slips from both home-state senators are required before U.S. attorney and district court nominees can advance.

"Democratic Senators weaponized the blue slip process, making it impossible for Lindsey's term as United States Attorney to continue following the expiration of her 120-day appointment," Bondi said.

In November, a federal judge in Virginia ruled that Halligan's appointment was unlawful, finding that the statutory 120-day interim authority had been exhausted by her predecessor.

As a result, the court dismissed criminal cases Halligan brought against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James on procedural grounds, leaving open the possibility that the cases could be refiled.

After the ruling, Halligan continued to appear on court filings and identify herself as the U.S. attorney, prompting further judicial scrutiny.

U.S. District Judge David Novak ordered Halligan to explain why she was using the title following the November decision, saying the appointment violated a binding court order and that identifying herself as U.S. attorney could be misleading.

On Monday, two federal judges moved to formally replace Halligan and fill the U.S. attorney's position through regular procedures, citing the expiration of her interim term and unresolved questions about her authority.

One judge opened the job to applicants, while another warned attorneys against acknowledging Halligan's title in filings and threatened disciplinary action for continuing to use it.

"Despite multiple, unnecessary legal obstacles placed in her path, Lindsey stepped forward at a critical juncture for our Nation and fulfilled her responsibilities with courage and resolve," Bondi said.

"Her departure is a significant loss for the Department of Justice and the communities she served. While we will feel her absence keenly, we are confident that she will continue to serve her country in other ways.

"The circumstances that led to this outcome are deeply misguided. We are living in a time when a democratically elected President's ability to staff key law enforcement positions faces serious obstacles.

"The Department of Justice will continue to seek review of decisions like this that hinder our ability to keep the American people safe."