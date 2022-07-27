Lindsey Graham: Political Correctness Dominating Biden Admin

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that Vice President Kamala Harris beginning a meeting by stating her gender identity shows political correctness run amok at the Biden administration.

Graham commented on social media while sharing a story about Harris starting a Tuesday meeting with disability advocates by announcing her name, sex, gender identity, and what she was wearing.

"Just when you think it can't get any sillier," Graham tweeted. "The American people are caring but not generally confused by the difference between a man and a woman.

"Political correctness is dominating the Biden Administration."

Harris began the meeting by saying, "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit."

Other Republican lawmakers joined Graham in criticizing Harris.

"Welcome to Biden's America where Kamala Harris is more worried about pronouns than the real issues that are plaguing everyday Americans!" Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, tweeted.

"Kamala Harris just introduced herself with she/her pronouns at an official event. She then clarified that she was a 'woman' sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted.

"This is what happens when your speechwriter quits and you hang around with Geriatric Joe too long."