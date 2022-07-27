×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | vp harris | political correctness

Lindsey Graham: Political Correctness Dominating Biden Admin

Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:48 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that Vice President Kamala Harris beginning a meeting by stating her gender identity shows political correctness run amok at the Biden administration.

Graham commented on social media while sharing a story about Harris starting a Tuesday meeting with disability advocates by announcing her name, sex, gender identity, and what she was wearing.

"Just when you think it can't get any sillier," Graham tweeted. "The American people are caring but not generally confused by the difference between a man and a woman.

"Political correctness is dominating the Biden Administration."

Harris began the meeting by saying, "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit."

Other Republican lawmakers joined Graham in criticizing Harris.

"Welcome to Biden's America where Kamala Harris is more worried about pronouns than the real issues that are plaguing everyday Americans!" Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, tweeted.

"Kamala Harris just introduced herself with she/her pronouns at an official event. She then clarified that she was a 'woman' sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted.

"This is what happens when your speechwriter quits and you hang around with Geriatric Joe too long."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that Vice President Kamala Harris beginning a meeting by stating her gender identity shows that "political correctness is dominating the Biden administration."
lindsey graham, vp harris, political correctness
208
2022-48-27
Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved