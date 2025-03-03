WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lindsey graham | volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine

Sen. Graham Again Calls for Zelenskyy to Step Down

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 04:05 PM EST

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday repeated his call for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resign and for the country to hold elections for a new president.

After Zelenskyy's White House visit last week, which ended after a televised confrontation with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Graham said Zelenskyy was "disrespectful" and questioned "if we could ever do business with Zelenskyy again."

Graham added that Zelenskyy "either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change."

Trump and U.S. leaders are seeking to lead negotiations to end Ukraine's war with Russia, which began three years ago.

Asked about Graham's comments during an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said that he would grant Graham "citizenship of Ukraine and he will become a citizen of our country. And then his voice will start to gain weight, and I will hear him as a citizen of Ukraine on the topic of who must be the president."

Zelenskyy added: "The president of Ukraine will have to be chosen not in Lindsey Graham's home but in Ukraine."

Graham responded to Zelenskyy's comment on social media, saying, "Unfortunately, until there is an election, no one has a voice in Ukraine."

