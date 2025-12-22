Sen. Graham: Defense Aid to Israel Repays US Tenfold

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says U.S. defense assistance to Israel delivers massive returns for America's national security, arguing the alliance provides intelligence, counterterrorism capabilities, and advanced technology the United States cannot replicate on its own.

Speaking to reporters in Israel on Sunday after a two-day visit that included meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, U.S. military officials, and intelligence briefers, Graham urged the two nations to pursue a formal defense pact to cement cooperation beyond individual administrations.

Graham dismissed claims that support for Israel among Republicans is weakening, calling the allegations disconnected from political reality.

"There is no strong anti-Israel movement in the Republican Party," he said. "Loud voices do not represent the majority."

Citing South Carolina, Graham said more than 75% of Republican voters strongly support the U.S.-Israel relationship, a figure he said reflects broader national GOP sentiment. Supporting Israel, he added, remains a foundational Republican position.

Graham described Israel as one of America's most valuable strategic allies.

"Israel is a great deal for America. The money we give Israel comes back tenfold in security, intelligence, and economic cooperation — especially in AI," he said.

He pointed to intelligence sharing and counterterrorism expertise, warning that the U.S. would be severely disadvantaged in the region without Israel's capabilities.

"If Israeli intelligence disappeared tomorrow, America would be blind in the region," Graham said, noting the Israeli military's experience cannot be duplicated by U.S. forces.

Graham argued that a formal U.S.-Israel defense agreement would reflect strategic reality.

"Israel does more to keep America safe than almost any other ally," he said. "NATO matters, but no one is closer to the threat than Israel."

Addressing regional threats, Graham grouped Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran as interconnected components of a broader Iranian-led campaign against Israel and the United States.

"Without Iran, there is no Hamas or Hezbollah," he said.

While acknowledging damage to Iran's nuclear infrastructure, Graham warned Tehran's intentions remain unchanged and called for military action if Iran resumes nuclear enrichment or expands ballistic missile production.

"Appeasement does not lead to peace," he said, adding that Iran's regime is "bent on destroying Israel and attacking America."

Graham rejected accusations of genocide against Israel, contrasting Israel's conduct with Hamas' stated goal of eliminating the Jewish state.

"You are winning on the ground, but losing the media war," he told Israeli leaders, urging them to focus on military objectives.

He called for Hamas to be placed on a firm timetable to disarm, warning that failure should trigger decisive Israeli action with U.S. backing.