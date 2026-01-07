Sen. Graham: Trump Has Greenlit Russia Sanctions

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday said President Donald Trump supports additional sanctions on Russia.

Graham, who met with Trump on Wednesday, said the Senate could vote next week on legislation that would impose new sanctions on Russia, as attempts continue to end the war with Ukraine.

"After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator [Richard] Blumenthal, D-Conn., and many others," Graham said in a statement.

The bill currently boasts more than 80 co-sponsors in the Senate.

A White House official confirmed to Politico that Trump supports the sanctions.

Last October, Graham expressed optimism that a vote on Russian sanctions would come soon, but the bill stalled in the Senate when Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., held off putting the bill up for a vote as the White House expressed hope Russian President Vladimir Putin would agree to end the war.

Under the current proposal, any country that continues to import oil, gas or uranium from Russia would face punitive tariffs of 500%.

However, the bill has been modified to include a presidential waiver in cases of national security, though that waiver would not be absolute.

"Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent," Graham said.

A companion bill in the House has similarly earned support from more than 100 members.