Sen. Graham: 'Enough of Talking,' Senate Moving on Russia Sanctions

The Senate will likely start moving next week on a bill to place strong sanctions on Russia because it is not moving forward toward agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine, Sen. Lindsey Graham, the legislation's sponsor, said Friday.

"Enough of talking," the South Carolina Republican told reporters while visiting Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, reports Bloomberg News. "I would expect next week that the Senate will start moving the sanctions bill ... there are House members that are ready to move and you will see congressional action."

The sanctions bill, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg, includes a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products, as well as natural gas or uranium.

Other parts of the bill prohibit U.S. citizens from buying Russian sovereign debt.

Graham is planning to travel to France and Germany to seek their support in lowering the price cap on Russian oil.

He added that China could face a 500% tariff for supporting the Russian war machine.

"If Europe goes down that road and also levels sanctions on China, the Senate will act," Graham said.

Graham added that Ukraine has worked with President Donald Trump, doing all it has been asked to do, but Russia is still keeping quiet about its agenda in upcoming peace talks, which could start in Istanbul on Monday.

He further accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to delay negotiations out of hope that Kyiv's allies will pull out their support, and said that is a "mistake."

Trump has threatened new sanctions against Moscow after it launched the largest drone strikes of the war against Ukraine.

However, he signaled Wednesday he might be willing to hold off on sanctions in hopes of reaching a deal.

Trump told a reporter who asked if Putin wants a peace agreement that "I can't tell you that," but added that he'd "let you know in about two weeks."