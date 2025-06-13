WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | rand paul | border | security | spending | donald trump | big beautiful bill

Graham, Paul Release Widely Different Border Spending Plans

By    |   Friday, 13 June 2025 09:34 AM EDT

Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham and Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday released vastly different competing proposals on border security for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," with Graham calling for full funding and Paul pushing for far less funding.

Graham, R-S.C., released draft text allocating about $46.5 billion for the border wall and surrounding infrastructure, which is in line with the version of the bill passed in the House, reports Politico.

His plan also includes $45 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detentions and $10 billion to reimburse states for border security costs, as well as other new funding related to the border.

"As Budget Chairman, I will do my best to ensure that the President's border security plan is fully funded because I believe it has been fully justified," Graham commented through a statement. "I respectfully disagree with Chairman Paul's proposal to cut the Trump plan by more than 50 percent."

Paul, R-Ky., Thursday night released a plan allocating $6.5 billion for border immigration efforts. His plan also frees $2.5 billion for Customs and Border Protection facilities and checkpoints, in comparison to $5 billion in the House version of the bill.

Paul, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is responsible for crafting border security provisions for the tax and spending bill, but Graham, by releasing his own plan, appears to be trying to override him, notes Politico.

Republicans are expected to go with Graham's plan rather than Paul's. The Kentucky Republican voted against the framework, giving his committee instructions to spend $175 billion, mostly on border security.

The Trump administration is pushing for Congress to provide ICE with a large influx of cash through the bill for use in its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Paul and the Trump White House is reportedly tense, with Trump dis-inviting Paul and his family to the White House picnic, and then reversing course and inviting them.

Paul also did not attend a meeting on Thursday that senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller called to talk about the megabill's border security portion.

Miller has claimed that Paul is trying to "eviscerate the border and deportation provisions" of the bill, and Paul says Miller's questioning of the standing of habeas corpus makes him not fit to serve in his senior role with Trump.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham and Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday released vastly different competing proposals on border security for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," with Graham calling for full funding and Paul pushing for far less funding.
lindsey graham, rand paul, border, security, spending, donald trump, big beautiful bill
388
2025-34-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved