Sen. Lindsey Graham: Putin, Military Must Be Held Accountable on War Crimes

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that there is "no rule of law" in Russia that will hold President Vladimir Putin accountable for the violations and war crimes taking place with his bombardment of Ukraine, so the International Criminal Court and the world must take action against him and the military commanders who are carrying out his war.

"I talked to the British yesterday, and we're going to come up with a plan to start identifying Russian units and give the world the names of the commanders of the people doing this," said the South Carolina Republican on "CBS Mornings."

"I want every military commander and every pilot to know in Russia that if you carry out these atrocities against the Ukrainian people, you do so at your own peril," he added. "You're going to wind up in the dark."

The Russian military and Putin are breaking the "rule of law" in Ukraine through attacks that use weapons such as cluster and vacuum bombs, said Graham.

He also pointed out that the International Criminal Court, after the war in the Balkans in the 1990s, prosecuted 161 people "from privates to prime ministers" for war crimes.

Earlier this week, ICC prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said in a statement that he had reviewed conclusions from a preliminary examination of the Ukraine situation, and on Wednesday said that the investigation "will immediately proceed" after his office received backing from 39 countries, allowing the investigation to continue without the court's judges' approval. He said they will be assessing the situation in Ukraine from November 2013 and forward.

Graham said Thursday he wants a "multiple-front approach" for handling Putin including economic sanctions and aid for Ukrainians so they can fight back against the Russians' onslaught.

The senator insisted, however, that he does not support sending U.S. ground forces to fight in Ukraine.

"Like everybody else, I'm moved to tears by the Ukrainians' will to fight," said Graham. "The cities will begin to fall, but the insurgency will linger, and this war could go on for a very long time. I'm trying to make it real to the people carrying out the war that if you follow Putin, you could wind up losing your own freedom."

He added that he wants the world, not just the United States, to make a case against Putin that has been made for 20 years.

"He's jailed opponents in Russia, poisoned people, carpet-bombed [the city of] Idlib, Syria, and [in] Chechnya, and nothing happened," said Graham. "Nothing happened. Enough is enough. China's watching. I want the Chinese to know that if you go down this road with Taiwan, you may wind up not only being sanctioned, but going to jail one day."

Meanwhile, sanctioning Russia's oil and gas is also vital to stopping that country's ability to fund the war, said Graham.

"About 40% of the income of Russia comes from Russian oil and gas, and 4% of our oil comes from Russia," said the senator. "We can make that up if we choose to. But every barrel of oil coming out of Russia has blood in it, so if you hit the oil and gas sector, that will further crush the ruble [Russian currency]."

And as far as Putin, Graham said he believes the Russian president has a plan to destroy Ukraine and to bring other former Soviet states "back into his orbit."

The hostilities are also causing concerns about Russia's nuclear capabilities, and Graham said he believes France had the right answer, when it said, "We have weapons, too."

"Nobody wins a nuclear war," said Graham. "I'm not Dr. Phil. I can't tell you what makes this guy tick. But I can tell you we can crush the ruble. We can destroy the Russian economy. The Russian people are not our enemy. It is Putin."

Action now can be the world's chance to break Putin from Russia, even if it takes "everything we can do to hurt the Russian economy," Graham continued.

"I hate it for the Russian people," he said. "It makes this more unsustainable. So we've got a moment in history to do something with Putin we haven't done in 20 years: Put him out of the game."

Graham also said he does believe Putin will employ a "scorched earth" strategy on Ukraine

"Urban warfare is very difficult," he said. "We learned that in Iraq and Afghanistan. If a sniper shoots a Russian soldier from an apartment building we would try to isolate the sniper. What they will do is destroy the apartment building."