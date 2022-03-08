×
Sen. Graham Doubles Down on Call to Assassinate Putin

Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 March 2022 03:23 PM

Sen. Lindsey Graham has doubled down on his suggestion that someone should assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the widespread criticism the South Carolina Republican received for his remark both at home and abroad, TMZ has reported.

When asked about the backlash he has received for his comments, Graham said that "most Americans understand that Putin is a war criminal. The sooner he is gone the better. The only way this ends in a sustainable fashion is for the Russian people to take him out."

The senator emphasized that "I’m not asking for American boots on the ground … but Putin's gotten away with murder for 20 years. Enough is enough. He's got to go."

Following Graham's initial comments on the subject last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador to Moscow and gave him a note of protest about Graham's call for someone to assassinate Putin, Marca reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


