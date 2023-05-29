×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | navy | defense | debt limit | deal | kevin mccarthy | joe biden

Sen. Graham: Debt Deal a 'Disaster' for National Defense

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 05:59 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday harshly criticized the debt ceiling deal reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden over the weekend, saying he prefers to raise the debt limit for 90 days to fix what he called "this disaster for defense."

Graham, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said his main gripe with the deal is how it keeps Biden's proposed defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year intact, a budget he has called "a joke."

"I will use all powers available to me in the Senate to have amendment votes to undo this catastrophe for defense," Graham tweeted. "I support raising the debt limit for 90 days to give us a chance to correct this disaster for defense."

"Have total disgust for political leaders' decision to make it remotely possible to gut our national security apparatus at a time of great peril," he wrote. "Take this absurd idea off the table."

Biden's $886 billion defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year is a 3.2% increase, which is below the rate of inflation, Graham told Fox News on Sunday. Graham also said he objects because the defense budget slashes the number of ships in the Navy from 298 to 291, at a time when China is beefing up its navy. Biden's Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, said last February that China has approximately 340 ships and seeks to have 400 by 2030.

"Republicans and Democrats both have been screaming about the rise and growing threat of China," Graham wrote in another tweet Monday. "The Biden budget in '24 and '25 sets in motion the reduction of Navy ships. This is welcome news to China."

Graham also lamented on Twitter that "nothing in this bill provides weapons or technology to help Ukraine defeat [Vladimir] Putin and make the world more stable."

"To Biden, [Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell, and McCarthy, what are we going to do about our own national defense as well as our support of Ukraine?" he wrote. "We need to know."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized the debt ceiling deal reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden, saying he prefers to raise the debt limit for 90 days to fix what he called "this disaster for defense."
lindsey graham, navy, defense, debt limit, deal, kevin mccarthy, joe biden
341
2023-59-29
Monday, 29 May 2023 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved