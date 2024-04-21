Graham Blasts Vance Opposition to Ukraine Aid as 'Garbage'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., slammed fellow GOP Sen. J.D. Vance over his criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine — calling the rationale “garbage” and advising Vance to “quit talking about things you don’t know anything about until you go.”

In a television interview Sunday, Graham hit Vance’s commentary in The New York Times asserting Ukraine needs more manpower and material than the United States can provide.

“That is garbage,” Graham said of the Vance claim. “I just got back from being there two weeks ago. They changed their conscription laws. They have all the manpower they need. They need the weapons.”

“I challenge J.D. Vance to go to Ukraine and get a briefing from the Ukrainian military and talk with Ukrainian people, then tell me what you think. … We’re going back, you’re welcome to come,” he added.

Ukraine’s failure to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin could put U.S. interests at risk — and force sending troops to the region if Russia extends its invasion beyond Ukraine, Politico reported.

Graham, one of the staunchest GOP supporters of Ukraine in the Senate, is at odds with other conservative GOP members as Vance signals his opposition to Ukraine aid legislation passed in the House.

“If you want American military members to stay out of the fight with Russia, help Ukraine. If they go into a NATO nation, we’re in a fight,” Graham warned.