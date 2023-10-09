×
Tags: lindsey graham | israel | gaza | iran | oil | infrastructure | u.s.

Sen. Graham: Threaten Iranian Oil If Conflict Escalates

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 10:14 PM EDT

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed Monday that the United States could respond to the deadly terrorist incursion on Israel by threatening to destroy Iran's oil infrastructure.

Joining NewsNation's "The Hill," the South Carolina lawmaker urged U.S. officials to treat Tehran's reported financial and strategic support of terrorists seriously – putting their foot down if the clash heightens.

Iran is reportedly aiding the anti-Israel groups Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Hezbollah, which is active in southern Lebanon. The two launched attacks on Saturday that have resulted in nearly 1,000 dead.

The Mullahs' United Nations mission has denied the accusations.

"If there is an escalation in this conflict, if hostages start getting killed, if Hezbollah in the north attacks Israel in strength, we should tell the Ayatollah we will destroy your oil refineries and your oil infrastructure," Graham declared.

"We will put you out of business," he continued. "Without money coming from Iran and weapons coming from the Iranians, Hamas will be nothing. Hezbollah will be nothing."

Graham elaborated that it should be a joint move from both Israel and the United States, comparing the attacks to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and characterizing it as "a chance to reset."

"Without money coming from Iran and weapons coming from the Iranians, Hamas would be nothing. Hezbollah would be nothing," Graham stressed. "If I were the Biden administration, I would communicate to the Iranians: any escalation at all, we're coming after you."

The death toll in Israel rose to at least 900 on Monday, including both soldiers and civilians, according to The Associated Press. An additional 680 people have been killed in Gaza thus far.

At least 11 Americans are among the casualties, and over 100 individuals have reportedly been taken hostage by Hamas, of which some might be Americans.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 09 October 2023 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

