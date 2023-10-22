Lindsey Graham Yells in Israel: 'Get This Guy Out of Here' to Newsmax Reporter

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., butted heads Sunday with Newsmax reporter Daniel Cohen at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"Get this guy out of here!" Graham said after Cohen asked him why Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has not been condemned more for her comments about Israel.

"I'd like to ask any Democrat senator here that would like to speak to Rashida Tlaib," Cohen said to the panel. "She still has a tweet up condemning Israel for a hospital attack."

When Graham interjected that the senators were not in Israel to "talk about the problems at home, which are many," Cohen said, "It's a fair question, Senator."

That's when Graham pointed at Cohen and said, "Get this guy out of here!"

Graham, accompanied by a bipartisan delegation of senators intent on showing their support for the Jewish state, said he took issue with Cohen's question because the trip was meant to be about unity.

The senator also initially defended his call to kick out Cohen, ironically, by pointing out Tlaib's right to exercise her freedom of speech.

Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., are under fire for blaming the Israeli military for an explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, siding with data from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry over U.S. intelligence.

"Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that," Tlaib posted on X, citing Hamas' side of the story.

U.S. officials currently believe a rocket misfire from a Palestinian militant group caused the explosion.

"I live here. I'm an Israeli. I want an answer to the question," Cohen, a U.S. and Israeli citizen with family in the Middle East, said about the Democratic lawmakers not being chastised.

Graham eventually apologized to Cohen for the comment, attributing it to his "raw" emotions surrounding the high stakes in the region. He also said he personally disagrees with Omar and Tlaib.

Speaking later on the network on the incident, Cohen stressed that he believes the delegation "genuinely" wants to help but expressed his disappointment that most were still incapable of condemning the pair.

One exception was Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who personally apologized to him for Graham's actions and declared that Hamas' actions in Israel "should not be hard acts to condemn."

Graham and Collins were at the briefing alongside Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Katie Britt, R-Ala.; Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Chris Coons, D-Del.; Jack Reed, D-R.I.; Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; and John Thune, R-S.D.