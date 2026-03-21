Graham: Move US Forces From Nations Limiting Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday urged President Donald Trump to reconsider the U.S. military footprint in allied nations that restrict American operations, adding pressure amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

In a social media post, Graham praised Trump’s approach to foreign policy, arguing that U.S. allies now understand they cannot "take America for granted."

He specifically called for the possible removal of U.S. bases from countries that refuse to support American military actions against Iran, which he described as a leading "state sponsor of terrorism."

Graham singled out Spain, criticizing its reported refusal to allow U.S. aircraft stationed in the country to participate in "Operation Epic Fury."

He called the decision "an insult and an outrage to the alliance" and suggested relocating those assets to more cooperative nations.

"America’s interests would be well-served to move those aircraft from Spain to a country that we can actually rely on," Graham wrote, adding that he trusts Trump’s judgment.

The remarks come as Trump has expressed growing frustration with certain allies over limitations on U.S. military access and burden sharing.

The administration has long pushed NATO partners and other allies to provide greater support for U.S.-led operations, particularly in the Middle East, where tensions with Iran have escalated into a full-scale conflict over its nuclear ambitions and regional activities.

Trump has repeatedly warned that countries benefiting from U.S. security guarantees must be more willing to assist in critical missions, including allowing the use of bases for strike operations.

Graham’s comments reflect a broader debate within the administration and Congress over whether to reassess longstanding defense arrangements with allies seen as unreliable during high-stakes conflicts.

While no official policy changes have been announced, the issue underscores the strain between maintaining traditional alliances and pursuing a more transactional approach to U.S. military partnerships.