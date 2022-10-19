Sen. Graham Implores Georgians to Help GOP Take Control of Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., visited Georgia to ask voters to help Republicans regain control of the U.S. Senate.

Graham spoke Tuesday at an event with Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker outside of an art gallery in north Atlanta.

"I'm your neighbor, and the reason I'm here is I'm tired of being canceled out by your two Democratic senators," Graham said, WABE 90.1 reported.

"If we had one more senator in Washington in the Republican column, I would be the budget chairman, not [Vermont independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders."

Walker and Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock are in a hotly contested race less than three weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

The GOP, widely favored to capture control of the House, is hoping to build a majority in a Senate currently divided at 50-50.

"It's time to tell all your friends — and if you don't have any friends, it's now time for you to make some friends — get them to the polls, and take this election very seriously, as this may be the last best chance for you and your family to have an America that you can recognize," Graham told the crowd, WABE reported. "The stakes are high. I've never felt better about winning than I do right now."

Walker told the crowd that he will support the police, fight "wokeness" in the military, and stop schools from indoctrinating students.

"I can promise you I won't forget about America," the former University of Georgia football star said. "I won't forget about what God has done for me. I found that American dream right here in the United States. I'm American. And all of you are my family, I don't care what color you are."

WABE said Georgia Democrats scolded Walker for appearing with Graham, who has proposed a 15-week nationwide abortion ban.

"Today, Herschel Walker is campaigning with Senator [Lindsey] Graham in support of a nationwide abortion ban," Warnock's campaign said in a statement to reporters.

"Walker doesn't support exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or even to save the life of the mother, saying, there's 'no exception in [his] mind.' Walker has also said he would vote for the nationwide abortion ban introduced by Graham last month — saying 'I WOULD support this policy.'"

Graham appeared in Georgia as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to seek the senator's explanation for his conduct after Georgia's 2020 election, in which Graham is accused of innapropriate conduct with the election office.