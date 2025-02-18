Sen. Graham: Israel Must 'Destroy Hamas'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said President Donald Trump will give Israel free rein to hunt down Hamas, a position Graham supports, according to a the Jerusalem Post.

During his interview with the Post, Graham spoke about the state of affairs in the Middle East with Israel still recovering from the Oct 7, 2023 terrorist attack, and ongoing attempts to get the Hamas fighters to release prisoners held since the attack.



"I think they should go in and destroy Hamas, just as we destroyed the Germans and the Japanese," Graham said. "There is no future for the Palestinians until Hamas is gone. No one in Washington has told me that they are restraining Israel's ability to return to the fight if necessary."



Graham told the Post the idea pushed by Trump to have the U.S. take over what's left of the battle-damaged Gaza territory is not what he would pursue, but acknowledged the strategic element.

"As a result of his statement, the Arab states are now engaging in ways they haven't before, developing their own plans," Graham said. "So in Trump's world, this is actually working."



In meetings with Israeli leadership this week, Graham and other U.S. leaders in a visiting delegation spent time talking about relations with Iran and its influence on the future of the Middle East. Graham reiterated decisive action.

"I believe now is the time to eliminate the threat the world faces from a nuclear-armed Iran," he said. "I hope the U.S. will provide Israel with the military capabilities it lacks to ensure it can deliver a knockout blow to Iran's nuclear program."