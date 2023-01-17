Sen. Graham to Join Trump's South Carolina '24 Launch

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., later this month will attend the launch of former President Donald Trump's South Carolina campaign team for the 2024 election.

Trump is set to "unveil his South Carolina leadership team" Jan. 28 at an event in Columbia, according to The Washington Post. Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster were both listed as attending in the announcement, but Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., was not mentioned.

South Carolina holds one of the country's earliest GOP primaries, and Trump is the first major 2024 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination to announce a campaign, which has mostly hosted small, private events in Florida rather than the larger rallies his previous campaigns were known for.