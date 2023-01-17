×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | donald trump | south carolina | 2024 | campaign | event | gop

Sen. Graham to Join Trump's South Carolina '24 Launch

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 06:24 PM EST

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., later this month will attend the launch of former President Donald Trump's South Carolina campaign team for the 2024 election.

Trump is set to "unveil his South Carolina leadership team" Jan. 28 at an event in Columbia, according to The Washington Post. Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster were both listed as attending in the announcement, but Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., was not mentioned.

South Carolina holds one of the country's earliest GOP primaries, and Trump is the first major 2024 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination to announce a campaign, which has mostly hosted small, private events in Florida rather than the larger rallies his previous campaigns were known for.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., later this month will attend the launch of former President Donald Trump's South Carolina campaign team for the 2024 election.
lindsey graham, donald trump, south carolina, 2024, campaign, event, gop, primary
117
2023-24-17
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 06:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved