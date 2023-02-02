×
Sen. Graham Opposes Illegal Immigrants Voting in D.C.

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:06 AM EST

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he opposes the District of Columbia Council's decision to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections.

Graham announced that he signed onto a resolution from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to block the measure from taking effect.

"Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, it always does," Graham tweeted Thursday. "I completely support Senator @TomCottonAR efforts to stop the D.C. Council from allowing illegal immigrants and other foreign nationals to vote."

"Nothing should be more offensive to the American people than allowing illegal immigrants to participate in our elections," Graham said in a follow-up tweet.

Cotton introduced the joint resolution, which was introduced in the House by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

If passed by the GOP-led House and Democrat-controlled Senate, and signed by President Joe Biden, the resolution would prevent the D.C. Council's proposed legislation from going into effect.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he opposes the District of Columbia Council's decision to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections.
Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:06 AM
