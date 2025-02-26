WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lindsey graham | budget | taxes | spending

Sen. Graham: House-Passed Budget Falls Short

By    |   Wednesday, 26 February 2025 03:11 PM EST

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the House-approved budget is only a starting point and needs a lot of work.

Meeting with reporters following the close approval vote in the House, Graham said he appreciated the work of the House, but the budget bill falls short.

In a statement posted on the senator's web page, he rejects the House tax framework being used.

“I look forward to working with the House to strengthen the tax cut provisions by making them permanent in order to meet President [Donald] Trump’s priorities," he said. "I will also ensure the Department of Homeland Security gets the $175 billion in funding they need to secure the border."

Graham said the budget needs immediate Senate attention.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to border security," he said. "ICE will run out of money in weeks, not months. Stalling President Trump’s border security agenda is not only bad politics, it is dangerous.”

The issue of which tax baseline to use in arriving at budget numbers is key to how Senate leaders look at the House plan.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said he favors using a "current policy" baseline, instead of the "current law" approach approved by the House, according to The Hill.

"Oh no," Sen. Crapo told The Hill, when asked if the Senate would accept the House budget without a rewrite.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the House-approved budget is only a starting point and needs a lot of work.
lindsey graham, budget, taxes, spending
233
2025-11-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 03:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved