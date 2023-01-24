×
Sen. Graham Doubts Sinister Intention With Biden Docs

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 January 2023 03:29 PM EST

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he doubts President Joe Biden had "sinister" motives in storing classified documents at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and at an office.

Graham on Tuesday was asked what questions concerning national security he would have for Biden.

"Same thing for [former President Donald] Trump," Graham told reporters on a clip tweeted by The Daily Caller. "Why did you do it? What were in the documents? How were they held? Who had access to them?

"I've known President Biden for a long time. I'd be shocked if there's anything sinister here."

Graham also commented on Twitter after it was announced that documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.

"I don't believe there were 'sinister motives' with regards to the handling of classified information by President Biden, President Trump, or Vice President Pence," Graham tweeted on Tuesday. "We have a classified information problem which needs to be fixed."

The White House on Jan. 14 acknowledged that lawyers for Biden found more classified documents at his home than previously known.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House previously said only a single page was found there.

Many Republicans have criticized how the Justice Department has acted during the Biden controversy compared to when FBI agents seeking documents raided Trump's Florida home in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


