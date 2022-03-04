Lindsey Graham: Russians Should Assassinate Putin

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Graham made his comments in a televised interview Thursday night and in a tweet.

He tweeted: "Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?"

The Washington Post noted his comments were in reference to the Roman politician who participated in the murder of Julius Caesar and the German military officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler.

Graham added in his tweet: "The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service."

His comments were nearly identical to those he made Thursday during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was critical of Graham's remarks.

He tweeted: "This is an exceptionally bad idea. Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves. But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., meanwhile tweeted: "While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged. We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom. Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations. Americans don't want war."

And Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., noting Graham's remarks on Twitter, wrote: Seriously, wtf?"

Earlier on Thursday, Graham said that there is "no rule of law" in Russia that will hold Putin accountable for the violations and war crimes taking place with his bombardment of Ukraine, so the International Criminal Court and the world must take action against him and the military commanders who are carrying out his war.