UN Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Observations Point to Russian Invasion

The United States remains hopeful a diplomatic solution will be found on the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, but "what we see happening on the ground at this moment indicates that the Russians are planning an attack," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, said Friday, in comments a day after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's address to the U.N. Security Council.

"I'm exactly in the same place as Secretary Blinken and the rest of the administration," Thomas-Greenfield said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "As you heard from Secretary Blinken, we are leaning in on diplomacy to try to find a way at the negotiating table to a solution to this that does not lead to the devastating impact that a conflict would have on this country."

Blinken on Thursday explained to the Security Council how Washington believes a Russian invasion into Ukraine will play out, and warned that Moscow will strike in the "coming days."

Later in the day, the State Department said Blinken accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov late next week if there is no invasion. Earlier, Blinken said he sent his Russian counterpart a letter to propose a meeting in Europe.

Thomas-Greenfield said she believed it was important for the Security Council and the world to hear from Blinken, as the nation's top diplomat, what the United States is seeing and hearing, and she thought Blinken was "effective in getting that message across."

She added that Ukraine's ambassador in New York messaged her while Blinken was speaking to say he appreciated the United States' "forward-leaning approach."

"I meet with him regularly," said Thomas-Greenfield. "I consult with him regularly, and I think that he has no doubt that the Russians would attack. He's very appreciative of the support that we're providing them."

The ambassador, when asked if she speaks with members of the Russian delegation, stressed that "we're all professionals and yes, we do speak to each other during the week," but the United States is "perfectly willing to take off the kid gloves and address in a way so there is clarity where each of our governments stand. On a day-to-day basis, as with all diplomats, we have cordial relations."

At the same time, the United States "stands as a beacon of hope" for the world's democracies, she added.

"I have said without doubt that we are not perfect in our democracy," said Thomas-Greenfield. "We are an evolving democracy, and every day we are working to correct ourselves. But what we see happening in Ukraine is an attack on democracy.

"Every country where democracy is a value, every country should stand with Ukraine because if their democracy is attacked they would want us to stand with them. I think that message has gotten through quite clearly."

The ambassador also commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, and while she said she can't speak for the French government, "we are united" with France and Europe on how to respond "to this attack on the security of a European neighbor."

"Our allies have been unified in saying to the Russians that we are preparing to talk to them at the diplomatic table, and the fact that the French president is leaning in on diplomacy I think is a positive message that we are unified in our approach to Russia," said Thomas-Greenfield.

Meanwhile, as Russia and China are permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, they have veto power, but Thomas-Greenfield said that ability "isn't as powerful as you might think when other countries are unified in expressing their concerns."

For example, Russia has heard from the council that a diplomatic, rather than confrontational approach must be taken with Ukraine, "so I think that that isolation and that pressure has had an impact on them," she concluded.