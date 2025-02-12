Linda McMahon Queued for Confirmation Hearing

World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee to end the Department of Education, has a confirmation hearing set for Thursday at 10 a.m., The Hill reported Wednesday.

Trump told reporters last week that McMahon was chosen "to put herself out of a job [in the] Education Department."

Before Trump took office, anonymous sources told The Wall Street Journal that an executive order was drafted that would direct the education secretary to draft a plan for ending the department along with a vote by Congress to approve it.

The Hill also noted that no Republicans have voiced objection to McMahon. Nonetheless, she's likely to face questions about her lack of experience.

Democrat Sens. Andy Kim, N.J., a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Elizabeth Warren, Mass., sent a letter and a list of questions to McMahon Tuesday ahead of Thursday's hearing.

"You have a minimal track record on education issues and strikingly little experience pertaining to education policy," the senators wrote. "This lack of a public record means that the American people have not been afforded the opportunity to evaluate your views on topics related to the Education Secretary’s core responsibilities."

McMahon notably served as s the head of the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term.