Education Secretary Praises Columbia's Reforms to Unlock $400M

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Sunday that changes Columbia University made under pressure from the Trump administration were good first steps toward it restoring federal funding that was pulled over allegations the school tolerated antisemitism on campus.

"We are on the right track now to make sure the final negotiations to unfreeze that money will be in place," McMahon said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The Ivy League university in New York City laid out plans on Friday to reform its disciplinary process, hire security officers with arrest powers and appoint a new official with a broad remit to review departments that offer courses on the Middle East. It also banned face masks on campus if they were being worn to break rules or laws.

The changes were in response to the Trump administration pulling about $400 million in federal funds from the university, citing the school's "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

McMahon said she has had good conversations with the university's interim president, Katrina Armstrong.

"She said she knew that this was her responsibility to make sure that children on her campus were safe. She wanted to make sure there was no discrimination of any kind," McMahon said.

"She wanted to address any systemic issues that were identified relative to the antisemitism on campus, so they have worked very hard in a very short period of time."

Columbia has come under scrutiny for its role at the forefront of a pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel student protest movement that swept across campuses since Israel's war in Gaza began following Hamas' attack on the Jewish state on October 7, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel counter-protesters have faced allegations of antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism.

The university has defended itself by saying it has worked to balance freedom of expression without tolerating antisemitism or other prejudice.

Columbia's response to the Trump administration is being watched by other universities that the administration has targeted as it advances its policy objectives in areas ranging from campus protests to transgender sports and diversity initiatives.

Some professors and students have denounced Columbia's acquiescence to the Trump administration's demands.