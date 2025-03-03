Former Fla. Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart Dies

Former Florida Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart has died at age 70, his family said.

Diaz-Balart, a Cuban refugee, was a fierce opponent of the Fidel Castro regime in Cuba and worked to restore democracy to the island nation throughout his political career. Diaz-Balart served in Congress from 1993 to 2011.



He was instrumental in orchestrating the U.S. requirement that democracy must be returned to Cuba before an economic embargo on the island nation could be lifted. The Diaz-Balbart family fled Cuba after Fidel Castro assumed power.



Diaz-Balart, who served in the Florida legislature before being elected to Congress, represented a congressional district along the southeast coast of Florida that is often referred to as the state's Treasure Coast.



His brother, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla, wrote a social media post about Diaz-Balart's legacy: "It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lincoln Diaz-Balart. Defender of the silenced and oppressed, author of the democracy requirement for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Cuban dictatorship, and author of the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act, (NACARA). Lincoln's legacy of achievements will endure for generations, and continues through the work of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHILI) which he co-founded in 2003."