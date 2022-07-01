Republicans Slam WH Official for Saying Gas Prices Defend 'Liberal World Order'

A White House official sparked backlash after saying the nation's high gas prices show that the Biden administration was defending "the liberal world order."

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese appeared on CNN Thursday, just hours after President Joe Biden told reporters that people should expect gas prices — regular gas averaging $4.842 on Friday — to remain high "as long as it takes" for Ukraine to win its war against Russia.

"What we heard from the president, this is about the future of the liberal world order. We have to stand firm," Deese said, the Washington Examiner reported.

"At the same time, what I'd say to Americans across the country is you have a presidential administration that is going to do everything in its power to blunt those price increases and bring those prices down."

Deese's comments drew intense criticism on social media.

"The White House openly stated that you're just going to have to pay more in gas so that they can hold the 'liberal world order' together and it barely registers as breaking news. They're telling you everything they plan to do and most don't even care. Wake up!" Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted.

"Inflation is causing money to be tight for many people, especially senior citizens barely able to buy food. Sustained high gas prices are causing people to drives less because they can't afford it. We will not be paying for Biden's liberal world order. People are angry." Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted.

"When White House advisors go on TV & say that we're just going to have to keep paying high gas prices to keep the 'liberal world order' intact, that's when every American needs to wake up and start paying attention. This is not your standard Democrat. This is a globalist coup," tweeted J.R. Majewski, R-Ohio, who's opposing Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, in the November general election.

"Don't believe that rising gas prices are a result of Biden's bad leadership? Well, his Director of National Economic Council will set the record straight for you. He calls it, 'the future of the liberal world order,'" tweeted Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate nominee.

"The Liberal World Order they want you to pay for," Newsmax's Benny Johnson, host of "The Benny Report," tweeted with a post saying, "Worst first half for stocks in 52 years."