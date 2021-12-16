×
UPenn Parents Ask NCAA to Address Transgender Swimmer Dominating Women's Sport

(Richardpross/Dreamstime.com)

Thursday, 16 December 2021 04:17 PM

A group of parents of University of Pennsylvania student-athletes is demanding the NCAA adjust rules that have permitted transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to dominate the women's swim team, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

The parents of around 10 UPenn swimmers sent a letter last week to the NCAA declaring the "integrity of women's sports" is at stake.

"The precedent being set — one in which women do not have a protected and equitable space to compete — is a direct threat to female athletes in every sport," the letter obtained by the Mail read. "What are the boundaries? How is this in line with the NCAA's commitment to providing a fair environment for student-athletes? ... It is the responsibility of the NCAA to address the matter with an official statement."

"As the governing body, it is unfair and irresponsible to leave the onus on Lia, Lia's teammates, Lia's coaches, UPenn athletics and the Ivy League," the parents added. "And it is unfair and irresponsible to Lia to allow the media to dictate the narrative without the participation of the NCAA."

One parent told the Mail that "Everybody is scared" of the repercussions for opposing the NCAA rule.

"Parents are also scared that the kids will be harmed," the parent added. "We are paying $80,000 for this school. Their life will be impacted."

The university responded to the parents claiming that the school is doing what it can to help female student-athletes navigate the complicated issue.

"Penn Athletics is committed to being a welcoming and inclusive environment for all our student-athletes, coaches and staff and we hold true to that commitment today and in the future," the response read.

Thomas broke two national records during races at the Zippy Invitational earlier this month, beating her teammate Anna Sofia Kalandadze by 38 seconds in one.

Thomas will enter to compete in the Atlanta national championship meet in March 2022.

Thursday, 16 December 2021 04:17 PM
